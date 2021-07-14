It’s now even easier to Manage and Analyze Exemption Info with CertCapture

Consistently keeping tabs on your company’s sales and use tax compliance is a critical component of productivity and profitability, but the reporting that’s required to achieve this often requires hours of data extraction and organization.

That’s why we’re so excited to introduce a new suite of reporting features for Avalara CertCapture, making it the industry’s only exemption certificate management system with data visualization capabilities. These new capabilities transform CertCapture from a document storage system into a full-service audit risk management platform.

Now, easy-to-visualize reports can be created in a few clicks to empower key decision makers with real-time insights on compliance risk. Line graphs, pie charts and other visuals make it easy to quickly identify missing and invalid exemption certificates, analyze current audit exposures and understand historical compliance performance—revealing actionable insights that aren’t readily available in complex spreadsheets.