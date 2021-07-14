Avalara Named To First-Ever Forbes 2016 World’s Best 100 Cloud Companies List

NEW YORK - Sept. 7, 2016 - Avalara, Inc., a leading cloud provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, was recognized today in the Forbes 2016 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, developed in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners.



Avalara, which helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, was ranked #29 in the Forbes 2016 Cloud 100. The complete list, which is available at www.forbes.com/cloud100, will appear in the October 4, 2016 issue of Forbes magazine.

“It’s an honor for Avalara to be recognized alongside so many outstanding cloud companies,” said Avalara co-founder and chief executive officer Scott McFarlane. “In today’s electronic world, commerce happens in real-time so businesses need to generate accurate invoices, including sales tax, in real-time. The Avalara Compliance Cloud platform includes solutions designed to effectively and affordably manage the complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the US and internationally.”

“Cloud companies are revolutionizing how businesses reach their customers today from digitizing painful old processes to allowing them more time to focus on what they really care about—what makes their products unique,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Cloud 100 list. “Inclusion in the Forbes 2016 Cloud 100 list recognizes a company for its financial growth and excellence as recognized by customers and peers.”

“These are the companies to watch!” said Byron Deeter, a leading cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The Forbes Cloud 100 companies represent the very best private companies in cloud computing. We will see big IPOs and category killers emerge from this list as the cloud computing continues to propel the trillion-dollar software industry.”

Before Avalara, tax automation was limited to enterprise customers that could afford large, on-premise installations and expensive hardware and software systems. Most small and medium-sized businesses had no choice but to manually manage their transactional tax compliance.

Avalara addressed this huge unmet need – and changed the nature of transactional tax automation forever – by delivering the first SaaS-based sales tax solution for businesses of all sizes; one that took hours (or even minutes) to deploy vs. months.

Methodology

The first-ever Forbes 2016 Cloud 100 list profiles the world’s top-tier private companies leading the cloud technology revolution, plus twenty rising stars within the field. With advancements in software, cloud security, or platform development, these companies are redefining the future for all industries and sectors.

Forbes, in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners, received hundreds of submissions to identify the most promising private companies in cloud. The Forbes 2016 Cloud 100 was selected by a panel of judges representing leading public cloud companies, using qualitative and quantitative data submitted by nominees, along with publicly available third-party data sources.

Recognition

Every company named to the Forbes 2016 Cloud 100 is recognized in print and online by Forbes, and Forbes’ partners Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The companies also receive physical awards and digital badges signifying their inclusion on this exclusive list, as well as an invitation to the celebratory Cloud 100 Awards Dinner, hosted in San Francisco by Forbes, Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in Brighton and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

