It will be taxing to rebuild in the wake of Harvey

With the fourth largest city in the country underwater and Tropical Storm Harvey slowly carrying its destruction east, it doesn’t feel quite right to write of upcoming Labor Day picnics or outings. However, Labor Day was created in 1882 to be “a general holiday for the workingmen,” and it’s working men and women who’ll rebuild Houston and other affected areas in the aftermath of Harvey. So perhaps now is the time to highlight some of the tax policies the construction industry could encounter as it builds, repairs, and rebuilds homes and businesses.

Tax relief in times of trouble

One obvious way to help taxpayers reeling from a natural disaster is to offer an extension to file taxes, and the Texas Comptroller is doing just that. Businesses adversely affected by Harvey may be granted up to 90 days to file their tax returns. Such an extension must be requested from the Comptroller directly, at 800-252-5555. Other available tax assistance may complicate business, but such is the nature of tax. For example, while labor to repair, remodel, or restore residential real property is exempt from Texas sales and use tax, charges to repair, remodel, or restore nonresidential real property are generally taxable. Due to Harvey, however, businesses don’t have to apply sales tax to normally taxable labor charges when the purchaser provides the seller with an exemption certificate that explains the reason for the exemption (e.g., “launder clothing damaged during Harvey”). An exemption certificate may be accepted for the following services: Repair of nonresidential real property (labor charges must be separately stated or separated after receipt of an exemption certificate)

Repair or restoration of tangible personal property damaged by a natural disaster (includes cleaning services)

Removal of trees damaged during the disaster As always, tax exemption certificates must be properly managed and readily available should tax authorities need to verify them.

To the rescue

Unfortunately, it can be difficult for local businesses to work during and directly following a natural disaster such as Harvey. Employees may be temporarily homeless or preoccupied with their very survival; tools and trucks may be underwater or swept away. Fortunately, out-of-state businesses are encouraged to offer their assistance. Texas is waiving the requirement to register with the state and collect and remit sales and use tax for: An out-of-state business entity that enters Texas at the request of an in-state business entity under a mutual assistance agreement

An out-of-state business entity that is an affiliate of an in-state business entity Tax authorities don’t consider such remote entities to be doing business in the state if they’re only in Texas to perform emergency-related work during a disaster period. They won’t owe Texas use tax on any equipment brought into the state to aid in this work, provided such equipment is removed from Texas upon its completion. However, these businesses must pay tax on any taxable items purchased for their own use. Furthermore, tax applies to any taxable item sold by such an out-of-state business, even though they aren’t required to collect it. According to the Comptroller, “Purchasers are still responsible for use tax on any taxable items purchased from such an out-of-state business entity.”

The state and local sales and use tax divide