Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board wants Supreme Court to reconsider Quill

Updated 11.17.2017 Last month, South Dakota petitioned the Supreme Court of the United States to take up a case it hopes will cause the court to reconsider its decision in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, 504 U.S. 298 (1992) — that a state cannot tax a business unless it has a substantial connection to (i.e., physical presence in) that state. Yesterday, the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board submitted a brief for amicus curiae to the court, urging it to take on South Dakota’s case.

South Dakota’s unconstitutional law

The case, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., et al., No. 17-494, centers on South Dakota Senate Bill 106, economic nexus legislation created specifically to challenge the physical presence precedent upheld by Quill. It imposes a tax obligation on remote retailers that annually make more than $100,000 in sales of taxable goods or services in South Dakota, or at least 200 separate sales delivered into the state. The law was challenged by the American Catalog Mailers Association (ACMA) and several internet retailers, including Wayfair, Inc., shortly before it took effect on May 1, 2016. In March of 2017, a state circuit court found it to be unconstitutional. This was exactly the outcome South Dakota wanted.

Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board urges Supreme Court to take up the case

The Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board was born for this moment. It was created in 2000 by states looking to “find solutions for the complexity in state sales tax systems that resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court holding [in Bellas Hess and Quill] that a state may not require a seller that does not have a physical presence in the state to collect tax on sales into the state.” In its brief for amicus curiae, the Governing Board maintains the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA) that resulted from the Governing Board’s work has “eliminated any undue burden on interstate commerce,” noting that “practical burdens of compliance formed the foundations of Bellas Hess and Quill.” It adds, “When those cases were decided, the thought that retailers in one State could feasibly calculate, collect, and remit sales taxes owing to far-flung jurisdictions was as unthinkable to many as the idea that we would all soon walk around with supercomputers in our pockets.” These days, the Governing Board argues, those practical considerations “have entirely eroded,” in part because of the work it’s done to simplify and modernize sales and use tax administration. In the 23 full member states: All state and local taxes are administered at the state level

Tax rates are standardized at the state level

Exemptions are standardized at the state level

Administrative requirements are standardized across all member states

Certified service providers are made available to remote sellers at no charge The Governing Board believes, “the practical realities that explicitly or impliedly justified the physical presence-precedent test no longer apply.” It concludes its amicus curiae by echoing words written by Justice Kennedy in his concurrence in Direct Marketing Ass’n v. Brohl: “It is unwise to delay any longer a reconsideration of the Court’s holding in Quill.”

Other organizations urge Supreme Court to take the case