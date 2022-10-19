The curious case of what does and doesn’t get taxed – Wacky Tax Wednesday

The recent talk of federal tax reform has got me thinking about quirky state tax laws. It’s always interesting, to me at least, to see which goods and services states tax, and which they exempt. Take Pennsylvania, where neckties are exempt but prom dresses are taxable; tax is due on the purchase of a pregnancy test kit if the exempt IUD fails; exempt girdles help brides better fit into their taxable bridal gowns; and baby formula is exempt but pumps that help moms make the homegrown variety are taxable. Pennsylvania isn’t unusual.

Extra! Extra!

Connecticut provides an exemption for subscriptions to magazines, as well as publications that only contain puzzles. Purchase those same items off the shelf and they’re subject to tax. Tabloids such as the National Enquirer and Star are considered magazines. On the other hand, sales of newspapers are always exempt. The state defines newspapers as “publications that contain current or recent news and articles of opinion.” They’re further described as: appealing to a wide spectrum of the general public, published at stated intervals, usually printed on newsprint, and routinely reporting on a large number of topics. There’s one more little twist. According to Connecticut Department of Revenue Services PS 2006(6), “Charges to access magazines or newspapers over the Internet are considered charges for on-line access to information, and are taxable as computer and data processing services at the reduced rate of 1%.” Pennsylvania also taxes “periodicals and magazines not purchased by subscription” but exempts “periodicals and magazines purchased by subscription.” “Newspapers of general circulation qualified to carry a legal advertisement” are also exempt in The Keystone State.

What a stud

Fees charged for “breeding a stallion to a mare” are subject to Kentucky sales tax. As of June 1, 2005, that tax must be reported on a supplemental sales tax form. Instead of going to the state, the revenue goes to the Kentucky Horse Racing Authority, which uses it “to enhance the breeding industry in Kentucky of thoroughbreds, standardbreds, and other horses.”

Not very sporting