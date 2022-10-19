The CRUSH Files: Live from CRUSH DC with Judy Vorndran

Alan Holley Alan Holley May 11, 2018

“This is my third conference with the Avalara group. I've been to every single one — it is probably the best conference I've ever been to for tax geeks like us!”

Judy Vorndran — a nationally recognized thought leader and award-winning instructor with a steady focus on state and local tax issues — has long been a proponent of sales tax compliance automation as well as a fan and attendee of Avalara’s CRUSH event. Now joining us in Washington, D.C. for CRUSH DC, Judy shares her thoughts on this year’s conference, the fun and excitement surrounding it, and the educational value it holds.

Learn more about Avalara’s annual CRUSH event at www.avalaracrush.com.

