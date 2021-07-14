Avalara Now Offers Over 700 Integrations Into Business Applications

SEATTLE, WA — January 24, 2019 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced an integration milestone. Avalara now offers more than 700 prebuilt integrations into business applications across accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software. For businesses competing in an omnichannel marketplace, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for billing line items.

Avalara works with today’s most widely used business applications in order to support the entire business ecosystem. Avalara offers a sales tax API for each of its products, making custom integrations fast and easy for nearly any developer or business to build. These 700+ integrations, combined with Avalara’s software, make it simple for customers to quickly get started with a more efficient and accurate sales tax solution.

