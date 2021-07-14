Texas and North Carolina revise reporting requirements for alcohol licensees

Texas wants to hear from all out of state direct wine shippers. And for those that have already been reporting, Texas wants to hear from you more frequently. Prior to 2019, only larger wine shippers needed to report either on a quarterly or annual basis. But as of 2019, an out of state winery that ships less than 5,000 gallons annually must report quarterly using form C-240 QTR. Those shipping 5,000 gallons or more annually must report monthly using the new form C-240 MO. These reports are due the month following the end of a reporting period, on the 15th. The annual report, form C-240 YR has been eliminated to report any shipments in 2019.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (NCDOR) now requires suppliers that sell to wholesalers and suppliers that sell to consumers to use different forms to report and pay their alcohol beverage taxes.



Wholesale: Nonresident Wine Vendor Permit holders must report shipments to North Carolina wholesalers each month using form B-C-788, “Nonresident Wine Vendor Monthly Report For Transactions to N.C. Wine Wholesalers, Importers, or Bottlers”. The report is due on the 15th day of the month following shipments.



DTC: Wineries that hold a North Carolina Wine Shipper Permit must use the Wine Shipper Permittee Annual Excise Tax Return, form B-C-786. This return must be filed, even if no sales tax is due. Remember, wineries that are both wholesalers and direct to consumer shippers in North Carolina must file both of these reports.



