February 2019 Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

Although shorter than your average month, February was a busy one for state lawmakers. Here are some of the most notable recent sales tax changes that could impact your sales and use tax compliance.

Arizona seeks economic nexus and sales tax collection obligation for marketplace facilitators.

Lawmakers in the Grand Canyon State are working to turn the state’s marketplace facilitator sales tax rule into a law and adopt economic nexus. Learn more.

Colorado is trying to simplify sales tax compliance for remote sellers.

Could sales tax compliance in the Centennial State be made less complicated for remote sellers? Learn more.

Florida seeks economic nexus and a collection requirement for marketplace facilitators.

The Sunshine State is one of the last states to jump on the remote sales tax bandwagon. Learn more.

Georgia wants more remote sellers to collect and remit sales tax.

Lawmakers in the Peach State are considering lowering the economic nexus threshold that has been enforced since January 1, 2019. Learn more.

Kansas seeks to broaden sales tax.

The Sunflower State is looking to tax digital products, hold marketplace facilitators liable for tax on third-party sales, and adopt economic nexus. Learn more.

Nebraska may tweak and expand its remote sales tax collection requirement.

Lawmakers in the Cornhusker State want to give remote sellers more time to comply with its remote sales tax law and require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit tax on third-party sales. Learn more.

New Mexico considers sweeping sales tax changes.

Lawmakers in the Land of Enchantment would tax digital goods and remote sales, and change the way sales are sourced. Learn more.

Oklahoma could adopt economic nexus.

The Sooner State looks to increase its remote sales tax collection via economic nexus. Learn more.

Rhode Island wants to tax streaming services and adopt marketplace facilitator sales tax law.

Lawmakers in the Ocean State would tax streaming services and make marketplace facilitators liable for tax on third-party sales. Learn more.

Sales tax sourcing rules in all states.

Here’s how to find the right rule for every transaction. Learn more.

South Dakota marketplace facilitator sales tax law takes effect.

Starting March 1, 2019, marketplace facilitators with economic nexus in the Mount Rushmore State must collect and remit South Dakota sales tax on behalf of all marketplace sellers. Learn more.

State-by-state guide to taxing digital goods and services.

Where are ebooks, Hulu, Netflix, and Spotify subject to tax? Learn more.

Tennessee trying to adopt economic nexus … for the second time.

Lawmakers in the Volunteer State want to be able to enforce the economic nexus law they enacted in 2016. Learn more.

Virginia seeks economic nexus, a marketplace facilitator sales tax law, and sales tax simplification.

Lawmakers in the Old Dominion State want to cash in on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Learn more.

As seen above, requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of their third-party sellers is all the rage this month. Learn more about states’ efforts to enact marketplace facilitator legislation, and the impact different marketplace facilitator sales tax laws have on marketplace sellers.

