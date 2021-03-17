Marketplaces to be responsible for tax on third-party sales in Nevada, October 2019

Nevada has enacted legislation requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit tax for all sales made through the platform. It’s about the 33rd state to do so (including Washington, D.C.). Remote sellers with economic nexus in Nevada have had a sales tax collection obligation in the state since October 1, 2018.

Effective October 1, 2019, a marketplace facilitator is required to collect tax on behalf of sellers if, in the calendar year or in the immediately preceding calendar year, it:

Had cumulative gross receipts exceeding $100,000 from retail sales made to customers in Nevada — on its own behalf or on behalf of a seller; or

It made or facilitated 200 or more separate retail sales transactions — on its own behalf or on behalf of a seller.

Assembly Bill 445 stipulates that a marketplace and a seller can agree (in writing) to have the seller collect instead. The seller must be registered with the Nevada Department of Taxation to collect sales and use taxes in Nevada. Facilitators must provide the Department of Taxation with a report containing the name of each marketplace seller who agrees to take care of sales tax itself, along with any other information the department deems necessary.

If asked by the Department of Taxation, a marketplace must provide a report containing certain information about each seller with whom the marketplace facilitator has entered into such an agreement.

It’s worth noting that the measure doesn’t relieve marketplace sellers from registering with the state if they have nexus with Nevada. In addition to establishing through economic activity in the state (economic nexus), remote sellers can establish a sales tax collection obligation by having a physical presence in the state, such as storing inventory for sale in an in-state warehouse or fulfillment center.