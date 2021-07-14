TTB offers temporary voluntary disclosure program for owner/operator changes

According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), a significant number of wholesalers and importers have failed to keep their Federal Basic Permits up to date. Failure to report changes to a Federal Basic Permit to TTB can result in suspension of the federal license and hefty fines. To address this issue in a less punitive way, the TTB has opened a temporary voluntary disclosure window for wholesalers and importers through the end of 2019. During this window, TTB will exercise enforcement discretion for penalties that result from unreported changes to a Federal Basic Permit for eligible industry members that participate in this temporary program. The special edition TTB newsletter, released on July 7, 2019, addressed wholesalers and importers who had a change in control of a business or a change in ownership, but did not file a new permit application within 30 days of the change, as required by law.

What is Voluntary Disclosure?

TTB describes voluntary disclosure as “the intentional disclosure to authorized TTB officials of material facts by industry members regarding their non-compliance with the laws and regulations TTB administers.” During the temporary voluntary disclosure window, eligible wholesalers and importers may initiate voluntary disclosures of non-compliance with TTB laws and regulations as well as any irregularities they find in their operations that are potential violations of law or regulations. Any industry member with a federal permit out of compliance can file a voluntary disclosure with the TTB. What’s different about this temporary voluntary disclosure program is the streamlined document exchange process to complete the new permit. The temporary program for wholesalers and importers fast-tracks the process for eligible applicants by combining the voluntary disclosure with the filing of the new application. This streamlined procedure reduces the burden on eligible industry members while also providing TTB a short-term process to specifically address the increased volume of submissions related to these disclosures.

Who is Investigating?