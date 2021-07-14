North Carolina to tax more digital property, October 2019

Update 10.29.2019: The North Carolina Department of Revenue has published an important notice on "certain digital property." It clarifies that certain digital property does not need to be sold in a tangible medium in order to be taxable in North Carolina as of October 1, 2019.

Buying habits have shifted dramatically in the last decade to keep pace with new technologies. Though sales of printed books are experiencing a resurgence, electronic books have a solid market share; sales of streamed music now dwarf digital and vinyl music sales; and so on. This can have a real impact on sales tax revenue, because state sales tax policies don’t change as swiftly as technology.

That’s changing bit by bit, state by state, and it’s an ongoing process. Thus, the North Carolina Legislature recently made several clarifying changes to its sales and use tax law.

North Carolina extended sales and use tax to “certain digital property” (e.g., audio works, audiovisual works, books, greeting cards, photographs, etc.) on January 1, 2010. The law specified that tax applies to “digital property that is delivered or accessed electronically, is not considered tangible personal property, and would be taxable … if sold in a tangible medium” (emphasis mine).

Sales tax therefore couldn’t be applied to any digital product that didn’t have a taxable physical counterpart. That’s become more and more limiting.

According to the legislature, this policy has “created confusion with respect to items that may fall into one of the digital property categories, but do not necessarily have a tangible corollary.” For example, e-learning materials that accompany a continuing education course are considered “audiovisual work,” but without a taxable tangible corollary, the Department of Revenue has concluded they can’t be subject to tax.

Senate Bill 253 removes the phrase “would be taxable … if sold in a tangible medium,” effective October 1, 2019. Taxing digital content is still complicated, but it should soon be slightly less complicated in North Carolina.