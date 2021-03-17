New Mexico increasing tax on services, changing sourcing rules

Some significant gross receipts tax changes will take effect in New Mexico on July 1, 2021. The Land of Enchantment is preparing for higher compensating taxes on sales of services and new sourcing rules.

More taxes on services

To help protect businesses in the state from what the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue calls “unfair competition from out-of-state businesses that are not subject to gross receipts tax,” New Mexico imposes a compensating tax (use tax) on persons using property and services in New Mexico. Currently, the state rate is 5.125 percent for property and 5 percent for services, and there are no municipal or county compensating taxes. Effective July 1, 2021, the compensating tax rate for services will jump to 5.125 percent to match the rate for property. Additionally, applicable municipal compensating tax and county compensating tax will be imposed on the person using the property as of July 1, 2021. Gross receipts tax and compensating tax will also apply to sales of services performed outside of New Mexico, provided the product of those services is initially used in New Mexico. However, certain research and development services performed outside the state are not subject to gross receipts tax, even if the product is initially used in New Mexico.