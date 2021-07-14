How does DC tax a soft drink? Let me count the ways – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Is one tax on a sweet beverage better than another? The Council of the District of Columbia seems to think so.

On October 1, 2019, the District began collecting an extra 2-percent tax on the gross receipts of soft drinks, which were previously subject to the general sales tax rate in Washington, D.C. The extra tax applies to most non-alcoholic drinks with natural or artificial sweeteners, although 100-percent fruit or vegetable juices are exempt from the tax, as are beverages comprised of at least 50 percent milk, soy, rice, or similar milk substitute.

In the coming months, the council will consider replacing the new 8-percent tax on soft drinks with a 1.5-percent excise tax on sugary drinks.

Under the Healthy Beverage Choices Amendment Act of 2019, introduced last week by Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (and signed by eight other councilmembers), a 1.5-percent excise tax would apply to the privilege of “distributing sugary drink products within the District.”

The bill defines “sugary drinks” as “any beverage that has a natural common sweetener” such as: