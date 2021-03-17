December 2019 Roundup: Sales tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your sales tax compliance.

Our last roundup of 2019 features the normal slew of sales and use tax changes.

ACMA wants Congress to rein in states that are taxing remote sales.

The American Catalog Mailers Association (ACMA) wants to know how hard it is for businesses to comply with states' sales tax collection requirements.

Four states will enforce new collection requirements for marketplace facilitators.

Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin will require marketplace facilitators to collect and remit tax on third-party sales starting January 1, 2020.

Missouri looks to tax remote sales — again.

Missouri lawmakers want to require certain out-of-state sellers to collect and remit Missouri sales and use tax. Of course, they wanted that last year at this time, too. Can they get it done in 2020?

North Carolina amends several sales tax laws.

The Tar Heel State is redefining "gross sales" and extending some sales tax exemptions.

North Pole looks to tax online sales.

Santa's stomping grounds could soon require out-of-state sellers with substantial sales in Alaska to collect and remit sales tax.

Remote seller thresholds are dropping in Arizona and Georgia.

More out-of-state sellers could be required to register to collect sales tax in Arizona and Georgia after the states' economic nexus thresholds decrease on January 1, 2020.

Strong holiday sales could create new sales tax collection obligations.

Every retailer wants strong holiday sales. However, a surge in sales in one or more states this year could establish a need to register to collect and remit sales tax in those states.

Tariff uncertainties stress a wide range of businesses.

Manufacturing and retail businesses need to stay on their toes to keep up with last-minute tariff changes that can significantly impact supply chains and sales.

It’s time to renew your Arizona TPT license.

All Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) licenses in Arizona expire on December 31, 2019.

Utah is transforming its sales tax system.

A new tax on digital goods and services and a higher tax on groceries are just some of the changes coming in 2020 in Utah.

Discover what you can buy and where, without paying sales tax.

At least one product or service is exempt from sales and use tax in every state.

Know when to collect sales tax or use tax in Michigan.

Sometimes businesses need to collect and remit sales tax in Michigan, and sometimes they need to collect and remit use tax.