Marketplaces to collect sales tax on third-party sales in Georgia

Update 2.23.2020: HB 276 was signed into law (Act 322) on January 30.

Sales tax is top of mind for the Georgia General Assembly. Just a few days into the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers in the House and Senate passed a measure requiring marketplace facilitators to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers. Governor Brian Kemp is expected to sign it.

House Bill 276 makes the marketplace facilitator the dealer responsible for the tax due on all sales sourced to Georgia and made through the marketplace, including those by small marketplace sellers based in other states who wouldn’t otherwise be required to collect and remit Georgia sales or use tax. As written, the measure will take effect April 1, 2020.

To be considered a “marketplace facilitator,” a person must contract with a seller, in exchange for a consideration, to make available or facilitate a taxable retail sale on the seller's behalf by directly or indirectly:

Facilitating the retail sale in any manner, including advertising, marketing, promoting, taking orders, or providing the physical or electronic infrastructure that brings purchasers and marketplace sellers together; and

Collecting, charging, processing, or otherwise facilitating payments for such retail sales on behalf of the marketplace seller.

Businesses that help connect customers with sellers but don’t facilitate payments for the seller aren’t considered marketplace facilitators. But the collection requirement would likely apply to lodging and transportation marketplaces such as Airbnb and Uber.

A retail sale is sourced to a location in Georgia if it’s “held for pickup, used, consumed, distributed, stored for use or consumption, or rendered as a service” within the state.