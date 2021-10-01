Kentucky to allow DTC shipments in 2021

Kentucky has taken another step on its long, slow march toward direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol shipments. On October 30, 2020, the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) announced manufacturers could pre-apply for a license to ship alcohol directly to consumers. Retailers cannot make DTC shipments in Kentucky.

In April 2020, when restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms nationwide were reeling from the impact of COVID-19, the Kentucky Legislature passed a measure allowing licensed breweries, distilleries, and wineries (i.e., manufacturers) to make DTC alcohol shipments into the state. This represents a big change for Kentucky — and change takes time.

Though HB 415 officially took effect July 15, DTC sales won’t be permitted until the legislature finalizes and approves regulations governing DTC sales. According to Wine Institute, this is a time-consuming process that “requires publication, comment period, and legislative approval.” If the regulations are finalized by the end of the year, as currently expected, manufacturers should be able to start shipping directly to consumers in early 2021.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky ABC has opened its application portal to DTC licenses. Businesses licensed as a manufacturer of malt beverages, spirits, or wine in their operating state can now start the process of applying to make DTC sales in Kentucky.

From start to first sale, it’s a seven-step process under the draft regulations:

Step 1: Register with the Kentucky Secretary of State

Step 2: Pre-apply with the ABC

Step 3: Wait for the regulations to be finalized

Step 4: Pay the ABC $100 for the DTC permit

Step 5: Receive the DTC permit

Step 6: Register with the Kentucky Department of Revenue

Step 7: Start DTC sales