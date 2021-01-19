Why understanding taxability rules is key to sales tax compliance

Product taxability may seem straightforward because there are generally only two options: taxable or exempt. Yet that simple dichotomy belies the inherent complexity of sales tax compliance. In fact, it’s a multistep process that starts with determining where a business has sales tax nexus. Knowing whether the products or services one sells are taxable or exempt is critical to the compliance process, from start to finish.

Sales tax nexus is the connection between a business and a state that enables the state to obligate the business to register then collect and remit sales tax. Once almost entirely dependent on physical presence in a state, nexus can now be based solely on an out-of-state seller’s economic activity in the state (i.e., economic nexus).

Physical presence continues to be a primary trigger for nexus. But in June 2018, the Supreme Court of the United States removed the physical presence limitation with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Economic nexus laws dropped like a row of dominoes, and today it’s enforced in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and a growing number of local jurisdictions in Alaska (where there’s no statewide sales tax). The only two states that have a general sales tax but don’t have economic nexus are Florida and Missouri, and both will likely adopt it this year.

A key component of economic nexus laws in all states (except Kansas) is the small-seller exception. To protect very small businesses from burdensome sales tax obligations in states where they don’t have physical presence, states general require a business to register only if they have a certain volume of sales or number of transactions within a certain timeframe. Examples of economic nexus thresholds include:

$500,000 in total combined sales of tangible personal property (TPP) in the state (including exempt sales for resale) in the preceding or current calendar year — California

200 transactions or $100,000 in cumulative gross receipts from sales of TPP and property sold incident to a service in the state (including exempt sales of TPP but not sales for resale) in the preceding 12 months — Illinois

100 transactions and $500,000 in cumulative total gross receipts from sales of TPP delivered in the state (including exempt sales of TPP) in the previous four sales tax quarters — New York

To assess whether you have economic nexus with a state, you must know whether your sales in that state crossed the economic nexus threshold. That requires knowing whether your sales in that state are taxable or exempt. Understanding product taxability is key.

You also need to know the difference between statutory exemptions and circumstantial exemptions. As the names suggest, statutory exemptions were created by statute (aka, law), while circumstantial exemptions are created by the circumstances of the sale.

For example, most grocery foods like bread, fruit, and eggs are statutorily exempt from sales tax in Texas — the exemption applies regardless of the seller or the buyer. Generally taxable products like paper and pens are exempt from sales tax when sold to exempt organizations such as federal and state government entities.

Economic nexus thresholds in many states are based on gross sales, meaning exempt sales are generally included in the threshold. But that’s not always the case; as seen in the examples above, states may exclude sales for resale. From the outset, it’s important to understand which of the products or services you sell are subject to sales tax in the states where you do business.

Once you establish economic nexus with a state, you need to register with the tax department and collect sales tax as required by law. However, a state may allow remote sellers making only exempt sales in the state to forego the normal reporting cadence. For example, remote sellers that only make nontaxable retail sales in New Jersey are required to register upon reaching the economic threshold but may then request to be placed on a nonreporting basis. More state-specific details can be found in this state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.

There’s another reason you need to know whether the goods and services you sell are taxable in states where you’re registered: so you can collect tax on all every sale that needs to be taxed. Here, too, there can be some surprising pitfalls.