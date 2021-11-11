Sales tax compliance — it’s all about where and what you sell

When it comes to sales tax, the devil is certainly in the details … and the ingredients, the temperature, tangibility, classification, and location. The minutiae with which sales tax is determined can be quite maddening. To maintain compliance and avoid fines and other penalties, merchants must research the sales tax laws for every product they sell in every location. This is especially critical for smaller vendors who can’t weather financial setbacks as well as the big guys.

Let’s look at some authentic samples to draw a clearer picture of just how muddy tax waters can get.

Sales tax smorgasbord

Food and beverage taxes are particularly vexing and convoluted.

Some states tax food, others don’t. Too bad that’s where the simplicity ends. States vary on what they consider food, and the tax designations get excruciatingly specific from there.

Ten states broadly consider candy the equivalent of food for tax purposes. Some 20 states don’t regard candy as food and tax it differently. Then you have 24 states that belong to the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement that feel an edible product is not candy if it contains flour. Buy a bag of yummy Swedish Fish in Illinois, and you won't pay tax, but a Twix bar will set you back an additional 6.5%.

For some food, location is more than just what state or city the food is sold, but sometimes in what venue it is sold or where it will be consumed. If you buy fresh fruit from a vending machine in California, you’re dinged at 33% tax, but purchase it from a market and it’s tax-free. In New York, if you eat a bagel on-premises, it’s taxed; take it home for tomorrow’s breakfast, it’s not. Also, you will pay an 8-cent tax if the bagel is sliced, no tax if it’s whole.

Then you have states that tax based on a food’s temperature. Some keep it simple. Hot prepared food is taxed; cold food is not taxed. States like California like to get into the fine grounds of taxation as with coffee: In the Golden State, hot coffee is considered a hot prepared food, which is generally taxed. But if you purchase just hot coffee, it’s exempt; if you add cold prepared food to your order, the entire purchase amount is now taxable — though both are exempt when sold separately — not confusing at all.

If the tax fits…

Clothing is another product that wears many different styles of tax. Again, some states tax clothing, some don’t. Many states impose exceptions and variations to the general rule. Four states exempt all clothing sales, but these states also don’t hold any general sales tax: