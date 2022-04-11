Updated April 14, 2022.

In late March, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a measure to broaden the sales tax to a host of services and phase out individual income taxes. Gov. Andy Beshear then vetoed House Bill 8 “because it imposes new taxes that weaken public safety, harm vital industries, undermine economic development incentives, and threaten Kentucky’s future economic security.” The General Assembly overrode the gubernatorial veto on April 13.

HB 8 extends sales and use tax to an interesting assortment of services, including conferences and events, lobbying, and web hosting. It also creates an excise tax on electric vehicle power (3 cents per kilowatt-hour), new registration fees for electric and hybrid vehicles, and a 6% gross receipts tax on car and ride-sharing services.

In addition to expanding sales tax, HB 8 cuts the individual income tax rate from 5% to 4% starting January 1, 2023. The income tax will be phased out over subsequent years, provided the state’s general fund receipts exceed a certain level.

According to the measure’s fiscal analysis, reducing the income tax will cost the state an estimated $530 million in fiscal year 2022–2023 and more than $1 million in fiscal year 2023–2024. Taxing more services is expected to generate an additional $57.8 million in fiscal year 2022–2023 and $149.7 million in fiscal year 2023–2024. Yet Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara, isn’t sure expanding the sales tax to services will generate enough money to offset the reduction in income tax.

The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy says the measure would blow a “massive and growing hole” in the state’s budget: “HB 8 includes a few modest revenue raisers that will come nowhere close to offsetting the lost revenue from the eliminated income tax, which funds 40% of Kentucky’s budget.” And Gov. Beshear thinks HB 8 would do more harm than good. “Other states that have drastically cut income tax have seen their economies harmed by those changes,” he explained in his veto message, using Kansas as an example.

However, the Tax Foundation is a proponent of reducing income tax rates and broadening the sales tax base. It believes Kentucky legislators took a “commendable first step” toward tax modernization in 2018 when it dropped the income tax to 5% from 6% and started taxing certain consumer services.