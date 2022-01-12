States could get serious about taxing services in 2022

Though the United States economy is “dominated by services-oriented companies,” most states currently tax only select services, if any. That could change in 2022: Legislation seeking to tax services has been introduced in Indiana and Nebraska, and other states could follow their lead.

Indiana sales tax would apply to most services starting in 2023

A bill seeking to tax sales of services and phase out the corporate income tax has been introduced in Indiana. Should Senate Bill 372 become law, Indiana sales tax would apply to most services in the state starting January 1, 2023. The bill also seeks to reduce individual income tax rates and gradually eliminate the Indiana corporate adjusted gross income (AGI) tax. SB 372 proposes to extend Indiana state sales and use tax (currently 7%) to “any activity engaged in for another person, if the person purchases the service as the end user of the service for consideration.” However, the following services would be exempt: B2B transactions (i.e., “the wholesale sale of services that are performed by a business and rendered to another business for the use or consumption in the production of tangible personal property or the delivery of other services that are for sale”)

Government services

Services rendered by an employee According to the bill’s fiscal analysis, extending the state’s 7% sales and use tax to services starting January 1, 2023, “would have an estimated net impact of $1,936.2 M to $2,204.2 M in FY 2023 and $4,902.9 M to $5,581.4 M in FY 2024.” The bill would also implement a social media provider surcharge tax on social media providers that derive “economic benefit from the data individuals in Indiana share with the company” and have a public social media platform, more than 1 million active Indiana account holders, and annual gross revenue (from social media advertising services in Indiana) of at least $1 million.

Nebraska sales tax would apply to services starting October 1, 2022

A 2021 bill that was carried over to 2022 would broaden sales tax to services and gradually lower the state sales tax rate. LB 422 presumes services are taxable “unless a specific sales tax exemption applies.” The measure defines “service” as “all activities that are engaged in for other persons for a consideration and that involve predominantly the performance of a service as distinguished from selling or leasing tangible personal property.” Services “rendered by an employee to his or her employer” would not be subject to tax. If LB 422 succeeds this go-round, the tax on services would take effect October 1, 2022.

Other states could propose taxing services in 2022 or beyond

Why taxing services can be tricky