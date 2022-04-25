Iowa may expand August sales tax holiday

Neither proposal is unusual. Alabama and Texas currently provide a sales tax holiday for emergency or severe weather preparedness, and most sales tax holidays typically last at least a full weekend, if not longer.

A bill making its way through the Iowa Legislature seeks to broaden the state’s annual sales tax holiday to include emergency preparedness supplies. It would also lengthen the tax-free period by one day.

Iowa’s sales tax holiday currently provides an exemption for select clothing and footwear with a sales price less than $100.

Under House File 2563, the temporary sales and use tax exemption would also apply to certain emergency preparedness supplies with a sales price of less than $100. “‘Emergency prepared supplies’ means a collection of basic household items purchased by individuals or families for use in the event of an emergency.” This includes, but isn’t limited to:



Artificial ice packs

Batteries

Bottled water

Bungee cords

Carbon monoxide detectors

Duct tape

Fire extinguishers

First aid kids

Ground anchor systems

Nonelectric food storage containers

Water storage containers

Though the price restriction for most items is less than $100, Iowa would also provide a temporary exemption to the following items as long as their sales price doesn’t exceed $5,000:



Inverters

Portable generators

Tie-down kits

Transfer switches

Each household may only purchase one qualifying generator per household per sales tax holiday period. There are no limitations on other purchases, aside from the price caps.

