Next-generation fuels are coming: Taxing them is certain to follow

Current events seem to be pushing us toward a future that’s fueled by something other than traditional petroleum-based hydrocarbons. A major U.N. report out earlier this month says humankind still has a chance to avoid the worst impacts of global warming if we move quickly to start implementing carbon-reduction technologies that already exist. However, we’ve reached a point where “it’s now or never,” said a British researcher who oversaw the report. At the same time, the war in Ukraine has got the Western industrialized nations — particularly in Europe — looking for ways to wean themselves off their dependence on cheap oil and natural gas from places like Russia. One of the quickest ways to cut our use of petroleum-derived hydrocarbons is to substitute hydrocarbons pumped out of the ground with hydrocarbons derived from organic sources. We already do this in North America and Europe — although it’s not without controversy. Today, there are any number of alternative hydrocarbon sources being discussed — even pure hydrogen itself is being used as a fuel.



All of this means, of course, that it’s only a matter of time before state and local governments begin discussing how to tax these next generation fuels.

We’ve been down this road before

Here’s a fun fact you can drop at a post-COVID-19 holiday gathering: Rudolf Diesel’s first prototype internal combustion engine, which debuted at the world’s fair in Paris in 1900, ran on peanut oil.



Tax policies, in fact, played a big role in determining what fuels would power the automotive revolution. Many early prototypes for automobiles ran on plant-derived alcohol or ethanol, but in the United States, those fuels fell under federal alcohol taxes (a legacy of taxes that paid for the Civil War) while petroleum-derived kerosene and gasoline did not. That led inventors like Charles Duryea and Henry Ford, in the 1890s, to focus their initial efforts on petroleum-powered vehicles. President Theodore Roosevelt lifted the tax on alcohol-based fuels in 1906, but ethanol producers were slow to scale up to meet demand — and when huge oil reserves were found in Texas, gasoline became the readily available fuel of choice for automobiles in the United States. In 1911, the state of Oregon levied the first excise tax on it; by 1932, every then-existing state, the District of Columbia, and finally the federal government all followed suit.

21st century petroleum problems

There is political debate over climate change, but the science seems pretty clear: Either we do something quickly to reduce the amount of carbon we put in the atmosphere, or our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will face the consequences of living on a hotter planet. Cars are a huge source of carbon — the average car emits 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year into the atmosphere, and there are more than 1.4 billion vehicles in the world. That’s led a big push toward zero-emission vehicles, which we discussed in a blog post earlier this year. But while zero-emission vehicles are a huge step in the right direction, there are some major practical problems standing in the way. We don’t yet have a nationwide network of electric charging stations, particularly in rural areas. California has the most aggressive laws pushing for zero-emission vehicles — but it also has a rickety electrical grid. And while battery technology is improving rapidly, we’re still decades away from having all-electric aircraft capable of flying hundreds of passengers from New York to Paris, or even Houston to Los Angeles.

Energy independence = national security

Next-generation alternative fuels

Hydrogen is not hot air

Hydrogen is another potential non-petroleum energy source. We’re already seeing hydrogen-powered cars in California, and the beginnings of an infrastructure to support them.



Without diving too deep into the physics of it, hydrogen fuel cells work when you combine hydrogen and oxygen atoms in a controlled way. The resulting reaction produces a steady stream of electrons, which can power a battery or electric motor and water. (You know, good old H20.) Again, this is not new technology. The first hydrogen fuel cell demonstrations were in the 1950s. Advocates point out that hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, so it’s inconceivable that we’ll ever run out of it, and since they emit water, hydrogen-powered vehicles don’t add to our climate problems. There are two major drawbacks, however. For starters, hydrogen is violently explosive, so it needs very careful handling and containment. (Remember those Hindenburg disaster news reels? That’s what happens when hydrogen explodes.) And right now, the most common way to create pure hydrogen involves using electricity to separate water molecules into their constituent elements — and that electricity, more often than not, is generated using fossil fuels, which negates much of the benefit of hydrogen as a fuel source. To make hydrogen work, we’ll need major investments in zero-emission, or carbon-neutral, electrical generation.

Next-generation fuels are coming, and so are taxes