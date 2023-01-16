Retail outlook survey: How retailers in the US, UK, and India are getting ahead of the 2023 shopping season

For many, the first month of the year means the holiday season is behind us. We’ve packed up the decorations, tossed the holiday meal leftovers, and apart from a few gift returns, we won’t think about holiday shopping again for months. But for retailers, the 2023 shopping season is already underway. Avalara commissioned Censuswide to survey retailers from the U.S., U.K., and India about what lessons they learned in 2022 and what they’re doing to get ahead for 2023.



What can we expect from the 2023 retail season?

Economic concerns

Rising inflation and recession conditions have many of the retailers surveyed across the U.S., U.K., and India preparing for headwinds in 2023. Nearly half (46%) of retailers across all regions believe the economic downturn will be the biggest challenge for their business in 2023. Cross-border commerce

As shoppers look beyond their borders for unique items or the best deal, global commerce is becoming more of a priority for many retailers. Of U.S. retailers polled, 88% said international sales growth for their business was either in line with or ahead of expectations for the 2022 holiday season. International sales were up in the U.K. with 73% of respondents saying growth was in line or ahead of expectations, and in India, 78% reporting the same. While growth of any kind is exciting for businesses, new international customers and sales come with international tax complexities. The effort and cost of staying compliant with U.S. sales tax, VAT, GST, and customs duties can all add up, especially if you’re calculating rates manually or using outdated tech. Retailers are preparing for a global tax strategy; more than 56% of U.S., 46% of India, and 31% of U.K. respondents plan on investing to better understand their tax and customs obligations. As a result, retail decision-makers across each region are investing in tools that will help them better navigate possibly turbulent times.

Customer retention

Attracting and retaining customers has always been a priority for retailers, and many are focusing on innovative strategies to keep customers coming back. Retailers surveyed reported that attracting and retaining repeat customers was their main customer experience challenge (45% across the U.S., U.K., and India collectively).



In fact, 63% of U.S. retailers polled plan on investing in technology to improve the customer experience. They’re focusing on key areas of the experience, including: Optimizing how they communicate with the customer directly (57%)

Optimizing the product line to reach new customers (50%)

Creating content to improve how they engage with customers across channels (49%)

Personalizing the customer experience across channels (48%) Retailers across the U.K. and India reported similar concerns and methods for retaining customers. Of the retailers surveyed, 36% in the U.K. and 42% in India are planning to optimize how they communicate with customers, and 35% in the U.K. and 43% in India are aiming to create content to improve how they engage with customers across channels.



Omnichannel expansion

One of the ways retailers are attracting new customers is by going where customers are — everywhere. Customers learn about new products, contact customer service, even buy directly on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Of retailers polled, 87% across all regions said their omnichannel strategy impacts how they think about the future of their business, and 45% plan on investing to expand sales channels in 2023. This includes channels like direct-to-consumer ecommerce sites (61% U.S., 44% U.K., 50% India), marketplaces (45% U.S., 33% U.K., 50% India), social media (59% Facebook and 56% Instagram in the U.S., 35% Facebook and 38% Instagram in the U.K., and 55% Facebook and 56% Instagram in India), and good old-fashioned in-store shopping (47% U.S., 31% U.K., 29% India). As technology changes, retailers are changing their strategies to keep up. Research firm Gartner predicts that by 2026, 25% of people will spend an hour a day in the metaverse, playing games, interacting with friends, and more. The Censuswide survey finds that 86% of retail businesses across the U.K., U.S., and India now thinks the metaverse is important, and close to one-third (31%) of meta-aware companies are proactively prioritizing this new technology. Learn more about the real-life tax implications of virtual purchases.