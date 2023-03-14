April 2023 sales tax changes

All the signs of spring are here in the United States: Days are getting longer, tulips and daffodils are blooming, and tax rates are changing. Grab your umbrella, though — when it rains sales and use tax rates and legislative changes, it pours. 

The following states are enacting rate changes on April 1, 2023:

Bottle bill changes in Iowa

Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 2378 into law, a bill that changed Iowa’s beverage container deposit and redemption law. Beginning April 1, beer distributors can request reimbursements for containers.

Iowa EV license registration opens April 3

In 2019, House File 767 created a new excise tax on the sales of electricity dispensed into an electric vehicle (EV). If you plan on charging your car at an EV charging station or you’re the proud owner of an EV charging station, you’ll need an electric fuel user or dealer license. Registration for these licenses is available starting April 3.

April state sales tax holidays

Missouri

Show Me Green sales tax holiday, April 19–25, 2023

  • Energy Star products priced $1,500 or less

Texas 

Emergency preparation supplies sales tax holiday, April 22–24, 2023

  • Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300
  • Portable generators priced less than $3,000
  • Specified emergency preparation supplies priced less than $75
  • Applies to state and local sales tax; participation is mandatory

Learn more about sales tax holidays and tax-free weekends.

Stay up to date on all the sales and use rate changes with the Avalara Tax Desk.

