Top tips for accounting firms: How to help clients with property tax assessment appeals

Why should an accounting firm offer property tax assessment appeals services?

In summary, property tax compliance is complex, and few people want to take the time to become proficient at managing it — especially those with other day-to-day tax, accounting, and finance responsibilities. But most businesses have either real property or business personal property tax obligations (or both). Mismanaging those obligations can lead to noncompliance and subsequent financial penalties. In some cases, businesses may be paying too much in property taxes. While anyone can appeal a property tax assessment, doing so is complicated for several reasons, including: There’s a time crunch . Most appeals are due within 30 days of the assessment — and not all jurisdictions send notices.

. Most appeals are due within 30 days of the assessment — and not all jurisdictions send notices. There’s no standard process . Each jurisdiction has its own appeals processes and paperwork.

. Each jurisdiction has its own appeals processes and paperwork. There’s a LOT of legwork. Specific and thorough documentation is required to prove an incorrect assessment. For many businesses, the time and resources required to manage a property tax appeal aren’t available, so they simply pay the tax. But that’s where your firm can come in. By taking the burden of appeals work off the hands of accounting staff or business owners, you can help right-size their tax bill. By identifying where assessors have overvalued personal or real property, you can save your clients money without them having to pull resources from revenue-generating tasks.

How can firms incorporate property tax assessment appeals into their business?

You can add property tax assessment appeals services with a variety of customer acquisition strategies: Expand services to existing property tax clients This is the most obvious place to start. If you already handle property tax filing services for clients, gathering the information needed to verify the assessment amount is relatively easy. Likely, you’ll either have the evidence you need to justify an appeal or will know how to access it easily. Offer property tax services to existing clients Because most businesses own real estate or valuable equipment, many will owe tax on that property. With insight into a business’s financial landscape, you’ll have the information you need to help you determine likely obligations and potential assessment issues. Making existing clients aware of your property tax compliance services can be mutually beneficial. Use property tax assessment appeals services to attain new clients Many accounting departments or business owners may have a good handle on property taxes so long as it’s just a matter of filing the return and paying the bill. However, helping potential clients understand the value of appeals services if they’re improperly assessed can help you attract new clients. Once you know their business well enough to process property tax assessment appeals, you may find opportunities to offer additional accounting services.

How can I make property tax assessment appeals services more profitable?

Property tax in general, and assessment appeals in particular, can be a lot of work. Adding property tax services to improve your firm’s bottom line may seem counterintuitive. However, the knowledge gained about a business while managing property tax compliance can open the door for additional accounting opportunities. You can offer these services with the right technology without adding headcount or overburdening existing staff. A property tax solution that uses automation and AI to help you manage your clients’ compliance can be a boon to your business while keeping your services affordable for your clients. Automation can help streamline the property tax assessment appeals process, including: Property valuation

Return filing

Document extraction

Appeals filing

