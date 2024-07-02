Back to school written on a small chalkboard, next to a piece of white chalk.

New Jersey repeals sales tax holiday, taxes zero emission vehicles

Gail Cole Gail Cole Jul 2, 2024

New Jersey seems to be in a spending mood. Its $56.7 billion fiscal year 2025 budget, signed by Governor Phil Murphy on June 28, 2024, funds pensions, property tax relief, schools, transportation, and more. But, the state giveth and the state taketh away: New Jersey has repealed its annual sales tax holiday and will also phase out a sales and use tax exemption for zero emission vehicles.

There will be no New Jersey sales tax holiday in 2024

The annual New Jersey sales tax holiday was a short-lived affair. During its two-year run, New Jerseyans could purchase the following items tax-free:

  • Computers priced less than $3,000

  • School computer supplies (e.g., printers) priced less than $1,000

  • School instructional materials and supplies (no price restrictions)

  • Sports or recreational equipment (no price restrictions)

What retailers need to do

If your business is registered for New Jersey sales tax and you sell products that are affected, you must update your sales systems. You have less than two months to prepare to collect New Jersey sales tax as now required.

Many other states continue to provide tax-free weekends and longer sales tax holidays, easing the tax burden on citizens (but heaping on burdens for sellers). Ohio even broadened and lengthened its sales tax holiday for 2024.

See our 2024 sales tax holidays blog post for state-specific information.

Enjoy the sales tax exemption for zero emission vehicles while you can

New Jersey lawmakers have also decided to gradually end a sales and use tax exemption for zero emission vehicles. Per A4702, this will occur in two phases:

  • A tax of 3.3125% will apply to receipts from sales of zero emission vehicles sold October 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

  • The full sales and use tax rate (currently 6.625%) will apply to receipts from sales of zero emission vehicles starting July 1, 2025

What retailers need to do

Businesses that sell zero emission vehicles in New Jersey must prepare systems to properly tax qualifying vehicles at the 3.3125% rate by October 1, 2024.

How Avalara can help

Avalara calculates tax rates with rooftop accuracy in real time for more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions in the United States, instantly applying changes to taxability rates and rules. We automatically track and account for sales tax holidays and other exemptions, so you don’t have to. 

Learn about automating sales tax compliance with Avalara.

 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
New Jersey Ecommerce Retail Sales Tax Holiday Sales and Use Tax
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail Cole
Gail Cole Avalara Author
Recent posts
Jul 02, 2024
Ohio changes sales tax holiday for 2024
Jul 01, 2024
June 2024 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know
Jun 27, 2024
Selling at trade shows? Here’s a state-by-state sales tax guide.
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

Avalara Tax Changes 2024: Get your copy now

Stay ahead of 2024’s biggest tax changes with this comprehensive, compelling report covering seven industries.

Read the report

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.