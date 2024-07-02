New Jersey repeals sales tax holiday, taxes zero emission vehicles

New Jersey seems to be in a spending mood. Its $56.7 billion fiscal year 2025 budget , signed by Governor Phil Murphy on June 28, 2024, funds pensions, property tax relief, schools, transportation, and more. But, the state giveth and the state taketh away: New Jersey has repealed its annual sales tax holiday and will also phase out a sales and use tax exemption for zero emission vehicles.

There will be no New Jersey sales tax holiday in 2024

The annual New Jersey sales tax holiday was a short-lived affair. During its two-year run, New Jerseyans could purchase the following items tax-free:

Computers priced less than $3,000

School computer supplies (e.g., printers) priced less than $1,000

School instructional materials and supplies (no price restrictions)

Sports or recreational equipment (no price restrictions)

What retailers need to do

If your business is registered for New Jersey sales tax and you sell products that are affected, you must update your sales systems. You have less than two months to prepare to collect New Jersey sales tax as now required.

Many other states continue to provide tax-free weekends and longer sales tax holidays, easing the tax burden on citizens (but heaping on burdens for sellers). Ohio even broadened and lengthened its sales tax holiday for 2024.

