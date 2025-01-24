International Customs Day 2025: Celebrating efficiency, security, and prosperity

Get out the cake, balloons, and Harmonized System (HS) codes — January 26, 2025, marks International Customs Day. According to the United Nations, International Customs Day is “dedicated to the united efforts of Customs to support people and businesses by strengthening the global supply chain, reinforcing collaboration, harnessing technology and putting traditional and new partners at the centre of the transformation process.” In plain language, we’re celebrating the folks that keep our cross-border ecommerce shipments moving efficiently and securely.



In fact, the World Customs Organization (WCO) is dedicating this year to “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity.” Efficiency and security are both key to promoting global trade and economic growth. Without an organized way to track HS codes, pay duties, abide by customs regulations restrictions, and follow import export procedures, cross-border ecommerce would be closer to cross-border chaos.

The importance of efficiency and security in customs

Efficiency is so much more than a buzzword when it comes to international shipping; it’s the crucial element that keeps things running smoothly. An inefficient system could result in slower clearance times, a costlier process for businesses and customers, and delayed shipments due to confusing classification.



Many businesses are turning to technology to increase efficiency. Automation, AI, and real-time data sharing are all driving change in cross-border commerce. In fact, Avalara Tariff Code Classification combines AI and machine learning technology with human expertise to automate the process of classifying products under the HS code framework and help businesses like yours improve accuracy.



And it’s a good thing, too — delays and errors can be costly for businesses. Storage fees missed delivery windows, and potential penalties can add up — to the tune of millions of dollars annually. Customs security is paving the way for global prosperity by safeguarding supply chains from risks like smuggling and counterfeit goods. For industries like pharmaceuticals and electronics, the risks can be especially large.



How businesses can take action in 2025

Ready to embrace efficiency and security in the next year? Consider joining the companies worldwide investing in automation and other technology that can provide real-time reporting and tracking.



As new tariffs are introduced or global trade rules change, you’ll want expertise you can trust. No matter what changes are on the horizon, a partner like Avalara can help your business stay up to date and bring calm to the chaos

The role Avalara plays in supporting seamless customs compliance