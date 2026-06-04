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Sistema de Intercambio de Información sobre el IVA (VIES)

El Sistema de Intercambio de Información sobre el IVA es un servicio online gratuito que permite a las empresas comprobar qué otras empresas con las que hacen negocios están correctamente registradas a efectos del IVA. La comprobación del número de IVA de la UE es un requisito fundamental para todas las empresas y puede dar lugar a investigaciones y multas cuantiosas si no se realiza.

VIES y el mercado de libre comercio de la UE

La Unión Europea lanzó su iniciativa de mercado único en 1993. Esto eliminó los controles fronterizos que existían entre todos los Estados miembros para la circulación de bienes y servicios. Dado que el comercio de bienes suele dar lugar a la obligación de pagar el IVA, y que el sistema de IVA de la UE aún no está armonizado, se decidió que las ventas de bienes a través de las fronteras de la UE estuvieran exentas de IVA, al considerarse una «entrega intracomunitaria» con IVA cero. La única condición era que ambas empresas debían disponer de un número de IVA en sus respectivos países para poder deducir el IVA.

Variaciones nacionales del VIES

Aunque la mayoría de los países participan en el sistema anterior, existen algunas variaciones, entre ellas:

 

  • VIES alemán: solo para usuarios registrados a efectos fiscales en Alemania
  • VIES italiano: solo contiene números de IVA italianos
  • VIES español: solo contiene números españoles

 

Hay otros países que todavía solo ofrecen un servicio de consulta telefónica.

VIES en línea europeo

Para ayudar a las empresas mercantiles a cumplir este requisito, todos los Estados miembros de la UE han creado una base de datos de las empresas de su territorio que están registradas a efectos del IVA. Esta base de datos posteriormente se comparte en el sistema VIES en línea de la Unión Europea. Los operadores pueden consultar este dato en línea para comprobar que su cliente dispone efectivamente del número de IVA que afirma tener, y así la entrega intracomunitaria podrá realizarse sin que se aplique el IVA.

Cómo darse de alta en las bases de datos VIES de la UE

En la mayoría de los países, la obtención de un número de IVA conlleva automáticamente la inscripción en el registro VIES del país correspondiente. Sin embargo, hay excepciones, lo que significa que será necesario realizar trámites adicionales en el momento de la inscripción o posteriormente, cuando las autoridades estén dispuestas a aceptar a la empresa. Esta variación se debe al temor a que se produzcan fraudes en el sistema del IVA de la UE en relación con las entregas intracomunitarias. Alemania, Italia, España y Austria pueden requerir pruebas adicionales.

 
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