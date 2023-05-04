STR owners in Sevier County, Tennessee, must now pay commercial property tax rates

Short-term rentals (STRs) in Sevier County, Tennessee, will be taxed as commercial properties rather than residential properties, according to new rules from the Sevier County Commission. The new property tax rates were prompted by the state comptroller's office.

Under the change, owners of licensed short-term rentals that are not primary residences will pay the 40% commercial property tax rate versus the 25% rate that applies to residential properties. The new rate will apply for this year on tax bills that will go out to homeowners in October.



Sevier County officials estimate that 13,000 short-term rentals are operating in the county. Currently, only 2,500 vacation rental properties are taxed at the commercial rate. The increase is expected to generate an additional $8 million for the county.



The new property taxes in Sevier County will be paid by homeowners annually. Tennessee short-term rentals (defined as rentals of 180 days or less) are also subject to lodging taxes, which are paid by guests but collected by short-term rental hosts. Sevier County short-term rental operators are also required to obtain a business license from the county.