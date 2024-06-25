Updated June 25, 2024

Lodging tax compliance is an important part of running a short-term rental (STR). Operators have an obligation to collect lodging taxes from guests and remit them to tax authorities. In most cases, these taxes are calculated as a percentage of the cost of lodging and added to the bill. However, this can get tricky, as not every charge is subject to lodging taxes. Charges such as fees for cleaning, extra guests, pets, insurance, or deposits may also be included in the bill — but aren’t taxed the same way lodging costs are taxed.

To make sure you’re charging and collecting the right amount of lodging tax, you need to make sure you’re calculating tax only on charges that are subject to tax — and not on charges that aren’t taxable.

Regulations governing taxable charges can vary widely, so it’s important to know your local laws. Typically, mandatory charges, including the room rate and required cleaning fees, are subject to lodging tax. Fees that don’t necessarily apply to all renters, such as pet fees or additional vehicle parking fees, are often not taxable. But it all depends on the specific regulations in your area.

For example, in Sarasota County, Florida, “Tourist tax is to be paid on the rent and other fees included in the rent such as: accidental damage insurance, cleaning fees, roll away bed fees, pet fees, and utility fees.”

On the other hand, refundable fees often are not subject to lodging taxes. In , for instance, security deposits aren’t taxable because they’re refundable.