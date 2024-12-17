Lexington, Kentucky, has tightened its rules for short-term rentals (STRs), limiting their density in residential neighborhoods and reducing the number of guests who can stay at one time. The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved the change December 5 and it went into effect December 12. Under the new rules, the city can deny conditional use permits for unhosted STRs in residential neighborhoods if 2% of the homes within 1,000 feet are STRs or if there’s an existing STR within 600 feet. However, the law includes a few exceptions that allow STR hosts to obtain a permit in those circumstances if: There’s a significant environmental feature or road that separates the property from other unhosted STRs

The property is next to nonresidential zones that allow short-term rentals as a principal or accessory use The amendment also limits occupancy to 10 people per STR. Previously, the maximum number of people was 12.

Law requires permits, with different rules for hosted and unhosted short-term rentals

The council last updated its STR law in July 2023 and it went into effect in January 2024. Lexington defines a short-term rental as the “commercial use of a dwelling unit rented in whole or part for temporary occupancy by transient guests for a tenancy of less than 30 consecutive days, where no meals are served.” The definition doesn’t include hotel or motel rooms, extended stay hotels, bed-and-breakfast facilities, boarding or lodging facilities, or farm dwelling units. Transient guests are described as individuals who have an established primary residence elsewhere. Hosted STRs are defined as properties that are primary residences in which the primary resident occupies the property while it’s being rented to guests. Unhosted STRs aren’t occupied by the primary resident during guest stays. All STR operators are required to obtain a business license, a Special Fees License through the Division of Revenue, and a zoning compliance permit. Unhosted STRs in residential zones must receive a conditional use permit requiring a hearing with the Board of Adjustment. STR hosts must also: Show proof of valid general liability insurance of at least $1 million per occurrence

Follow safety requirements such as having smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on-site

Include a Local Registration Number in all advertisements and listings

Provide an annual report to the Division of Revenue STRs aren’t allowed to host events that exceed general occupation limits. STR conditional use permits aren’t transferable to new owners; they must apply for their own permit. The latest rules are a response to clusters of STRs being established in residential neighborhoods after the law took effect. The Board of Adjustment has been flooded with STR applications and capped the number of applications per meeting at 10.

Kentucky short-term rental hosts must also observe tax obligations