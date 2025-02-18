Some short-term rentals (STRs) in Portland, Oregon, are now required to follow stricter safety standards under an amendment to city code passed by the City Council.

Under the changes to city code, single-family homes and duplexes in commercial zones near major commercial thoroughfares that are being converted into STRs must apply for a change in occupancy permit. They must also install safety upgrades such as fire wall separations, sprinkler systems, and egress windows, following similar rules for hotels. The new rules went into effect January 1, 2025.

Over the past year, Portland officials have made an effort to crack down on illegal STRs, including creating an online portal to streamline the permit application process. The city has issued 55 citations for STR violations, totaling $240,000, since October 2024.

Portland has also put pressure on STR marketplaces to remove illegal listings from their sites. The law requires STR listings to include city-issued permit numbers, but the Portland Permitting & Development bureau has had difficulty enforcing the rules because it doesn’t have transparent information on listings from major STR marketplaces such as Airbnb. Without this data, it’s harder for investigators to compare existing STR operations to the city’s database of legal STRs. The city is in talks with Airbnb about an agreement to share this data.

“None of us can continue to throw staff at the problem at the scale needed, so we have to have a technology solution. Either Airbnb works with us to actively enforce the codes on the books, or we’ll change our code to make it happen,” said Donnie Oliveira, the administrator in charge of the city’s revenue and permitting agencies.