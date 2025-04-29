Short-term rental (STR) operators in Houston, Texas, will need to register with the city and follow other new rules under an ordinance passed by the City Council. The regulations are designed to address STR issues such as disruptive parties and crime.

Under the law, an STR is defined as a “dwelling unit or any portion of a dwelling unit that is rented out or offered to be rented out for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.”

Operators are required to have a valid certificate of registration to operate or advertise an STR within city limits. Each unit must have a separate certificate. To apply, hosts must pay a $275 application fee plus a city administrative fee. Applicants are required to provide information including a 24-hour emergency contact, proof of ownership or permission from the owner to operate an STR, and acknowledgment that the use of the property as an STR doesn’t violate any rules or restrictions. Registration certificates are nontransferable.

Operators may apply for permits beginning August 1, 2025. That’s when the city’s STR website will go live. The site will offer a registration portal, interactive map, and a list of approved STRs. The city will also provide in-person registration at the Houston Permitting Center. A 24-hour hotline will be available for residents to report concerns about STRs, which will be routed to the appropriate city department.

Operators have until January 1, 2026, to come into compliance. More than 8,500 STRs are already operating in Houston, according to the Houston Administration and Regulatory Affairs Department.

According to the law, STR operators must agree to the following rules:

Display an approved registration certificate and emergency contact information at a “conspicuous location” inside the STR’s front entrance

Comply with regulations on noise, safety, and waste disposal

Require a minimum of one night for rentals

Submit proof of human trafficking awareness training

STRs aren’t allowed to advertise as event spaces.

Violating the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 per day and revocation of the registration certificate. The law also requires STR marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to take down noncompliant listings within 10 days of notification by the city.