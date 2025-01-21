Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has passed a law banning short-term rental (STR) buildings from converting to long-term rentals in certain areas. The ordinance applies to hotels and STRs with more than two units that were constructed for or have been used for short-term rentals of less than 90 days. It goes into effect immediately.

The new zoning overlay stretches along 114 city blocks east of Kings Highway to the ocean in commercial districts where the majority of STRs in the city are allowed to operate. Landlords within the overlay zone that had business licenses for long-term rentals before the new ordinance was approved may continue to offer long-term rentals as long as they maintain their licenses. The new rules don’t apply to renters with leases, and the law carves out other exceptions.

“If you have a condo in a tower and that’s been your primary residence and you want to sell it and the next buyer wants to operate it as a long-term, they would be able to do that. If you decide you don’t want to live in it anymore, you don’t want to use it as your second home anymore and you’ve never rented it before, you would be able to choose to do short-term rentals or long-term rentals,” said Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker.

The measure is designed to ensure a strong supply of accommodations for visitors as well as maintain revenue from lodging taxes and hospitality fees. The city could lose $2.48 million for every 1,000 STRs converted to long-term rental properties, and Horry County could lose $1.19 million in the same scenario, according to a September 2024 study. Altogether, every 1,000 short-term to long-term rental conversion results in a loss of $7.61 million in city, county, and state revenues.

Myrtle Beach placed a 270-day moratorium on short-term to long-term conversions in April 2024 that was set to expire in January 2025.