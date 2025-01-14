New York state law gives counties tools to track and tax short-term rentals

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that creates more transparency on short-term rental (STR) operations within the state and makes it easier for counties to regulate and collect lodging taxes from STRs. The law goes into effect April 21, 2025.

Originally, the bill would have established a statewide STR registry, but Hochul said it would have “imposed significant unbudgeted costs” on the state. In exchange for Hochul’s signature, the state Legislature has agreed to amend the bill in January to allow counties to develop their own STR registries, but it won’t mandate county registries or create a statewide registry.

The measure does require STR marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo to submit a report to the state on the number of bookings it facilitates in each county. This will give both the state and counties a better idea of where and how STRs are operating.

When counties take the option to set up their own STR registries, marketplaces must submit detailed quarterly reports to the county that include rental locations, occupancy nights, guest counts, and taxes collected.

The law defines a short-term rental as “an entire dwelling unit, or a room, group of rooms, other living or sleeping space, or any other space within a dwelling, made available for rent by guests for less than thirty consecutive days, where the unit is offered for tourist or transient use by the short-term rental host of the residential unit.”