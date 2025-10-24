Short-term rentals (STRs) in several Utah counties are subject to higher transient room tax (TRT), effective October 1, 2025. The TRT rate increased from 4.25% to 4.5% in Beaver, Box Elder, Cache, Daggett, Duchesne, Garfield, Grand, Juab, Kane, Millard, Piute, Rich, San Juan, Sevier, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, and Wasatch counties.

Other counties may follow suit due to a new amendment to state law, House Bill 456, that increased the allowable county TRT rate by 0.25% to a maximum of 4.5%. The law went into effect July 1, 2025, and applies to all counties except Salt Lake County, which levies a total lodging tax of 4.75% (4.25% TRT plus a 0.5% tourism transient room tax). TRT applies to all short-term accommodations, including STRs, hotels, motels, campgrounds, and trailer courts.

The bill also changed how counties can use TRT funds. Counties may use TRT revenues for promoting tourism, recreation, film productions, and conventions and to pay for facilities such as convention centers, visitor information centers, museums, and sports and recreation facilities. The amendment also adds expenditures for trails to that list.

Counties may also use TRT funds for transit service, parking, and airport costs for routes to recreation destinations and mitigation costs for tourism and recreation needs including emergency medical services, search and rescue, and road repair.

The law increases the required percentage of TRT revenue spent on promotion and reduces what counties can spend on mitigation. However, it also creates the state-managed Outdoor Recreation Mitigation Grant program, funded by state TRT that’s imposed in addition to county TRT. The law raised the state TRT rate to 1.07%. The grant program provides funds to counties to help them cover visitor-related safety and emergency costs.

The law also: