Short-term rental (STR) operators that violate STR laws in Virginia Beach, Virginia, can face criminal penalties under rule changes approved by the Virginia Beach City Council. Previously, violations were considered civil infractions. The changes allow for stricter enforcement and align STR rules with other city zoning regulations.

Zoning ordinance violations have generally been punishable by criminal penalties, but in 2020, the City Council made an exception for STR violations, with the goal of speeding up enforcement. However, that wasn’t the result, so the city changed STR violations back to misdemeanors. Fines start at $1,000 for initial violations, increasing to $1,500 for uncorrected issues. Ongoing violations can result in further charges and fines of up to $2,000.

The council also passed other amendments recommended by an STR task force, including:

STR signage must include the property manager’s name so they can be reached in case of issues.

Only one parking spot per two bedrooms is required; previously, it was one spot per one bedroom.

STR operators must get an inspection as part of the ATR permit application process and undergo another inspection every five years. STRs may now use class A, B, and C contractors for inspections.

STR applicants must now pay a fee of $200. If the application is approved, the application fee will be deducted from the first year of the yearly permit fee of $500.

In Virginia Beach, an STR is defined as “an entire dwelling rented for less than 30 consecutive days for compensation.” STR operators are required to obtain a zoning permit, have insurance of at least $1 million, and register with the Commissioner of the Revenue.