Ohio sales tax rate changes, April 2019
- Feb 6, 2019 | Gail Cole
Local sales and use tax rate changes are scheduled to take effect in Ohio on April 1, 2019. These will be the first rate changes in Ohio since October 1, 2018.
In Gallia County, the combined sales and use tax rate will increase from 7% to 7.25%.
The combined sales and use tax rate in Wayne County will jump from 6.5% to 6.8%.
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Gail began researching and writing about sales tax in 2012 and has been fascinated with it ever since. She has a penchant for uncovering unusual tax facts, and endeavors to make complex sales tax laws more digestible for both experts and laypeople.