Ohio sales tax rate changes, April 2019

Local sales and use tax rate changes are scheduled to take effect in Ohio on April 1, 2019. These will be the first rate changes in Ohio since October 1, 2018.

In Gallia County, the combined sales and use tax rate will increase from 7% to 7.25%.

The combined sales and use tax rate in Wayne County will jump from 6.5% to 6.8%.

