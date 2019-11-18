Company overview

Yesway was founded on a simple idea: Convenience stores should be, well, convenient. While product selection, pricing, service, and store layout are important, perhaps the most critical factor in the convenience equation is location. Yesway is expanding its geographic footprint quickly through acquisition and integration. Today the company has 150 stores across Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming.

Tax challenges

Yesway’s strategy is centered on fast growth by acquiring existing stores in new territories. However, the risks associated with sales tax compliance grow with each expansion. A single acquisition can add anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 new SKUs, and local regulations governing sales taxes multiply the complexity due to varying rules in each state.

“There are so many strange tax laws,” says Lisa Dodson, who manages the price book for Yesway. “For example, in Iowa a candy bar that contains flour is non-taxable, but one without flour is taxable. We can’t have those kinds of complexities slowing our growth or creating unnecessary compliance risks such as penalties, fines, or customer dissatisfaction.”

Why Avalara?