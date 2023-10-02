Avalara Certifies 34 Technology Partner Integrations to Automate Tax Calculations and Management

Seattle, WA – August 3, 2018 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 34 certified partner integrations. Avalara Certified partners have met the criteria developed by Avalara to guarantee each integration’s performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding automated tax management into existing systems. Avalara now offers more than 600 pre-built integrations into business applications, adding more each month.

These integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

The latest Avalara integration partners include:

AbanteCart by Belavier Commerce is a shopping cart or ecommerce platform for small to medium-size merchants with enterprise grade features.

Learn more about certified partner programs at Avalara or view a list of all our certified software integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India.