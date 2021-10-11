Avalara Appoints Alex Baulf as Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax

BRIGHTON, UK, 12 October 2021 — Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Alex Baulf as Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax. Baulf will lead engagement with policy leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy, and will play a leadership role in driving Avalara’s continued growth in the region. He joins Avalara on 1st November 2021.

Baulf joins from Grant Thornton UK LLP, where he spent more than 12 years across a number of senior roles. Most recently, he served as International Indirect Tax Director and led the Global VAT/GST advisory team and Indirect Tax Automation service offerings in the UK and EMEA. He has extensive experience in UK and EU VAT and international indirect tax consultancy, specialising in VAT systems, processes and data, and implementation, impact assessment and change management.

“Avalara is disrupting a rapidly changing industry. Tax authorities across EMEA are increasingly digitising the way tax is collected, reported, and audited and this means businesses must meet complex requirements across their data, processes and systems,” commented Alex Baulf. “Avalara has a clear vision to power global commerce by helping businesses overcome this complexity, freeing them to grow and realise their potential – and it has the SaaS technology to make that a reality. I’m excited to help Avalara expand its presence across the region and to help customers transform their businesses through cloud-based tax compliance.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Alex join our team at what is a critical point for businesses as they balance the opportunity created by the commerce boom with an increasingly complex regulatory environment,” said Salim Ali, Senior Vice President, International at Avalara. “Alex has a wealth of experience in advising leaders on tax policy. His expertise will be vital in supporting businesses as they navigate uncertainty about customs clearance, taxes and import restrictions. We are delighted to have him join the team at this exciting time for our business.”

