Avalara Inspire, the annual indirect tax summit, returns for its seventh year, on October 20 and 21, 2021.



With two days of expert speakers from the retail, finance, tax and technology sectors, Avalara Virtual Inspire 2021 is set to empower leaders with the knowledge they need to grow their business internationally.

Building on the success of 2020’s inaugural virtual event, this year’s Inspire is designed for senior finance professionals who are looking to drive their global growth

From the latest on international tax compliance, to changing consumer behaviour and how to overcome cross border trading challenges, we’ll be bringing you practical tips and success stories on how to build your business globally.

For tax and finance professionals, here our top three sessions:

Getting your indirect tax strategy right

We'll explore the latest trends in indirect tax strategy. We'll also be looking at the drivers for change and how businesses are evolving the typical 'In-house or Outsourced' model in favour of a hybrid approach, and how technology can help get the balance right. October 20 at 14:30 BST.





The number of countries implementing, or planning, the move to live transactional reporting is growing. This session will cover both the current and planned regimes. Not only will we look at the implications for tax compliance but also the technical and implementation challenges they present for businesses. October 21 at 14:50 BST.





We’ll be discussing the different paths businesses can take to ensure a future ready finance suite. From complete rebuilds of your business and technology architecture, to ‘plugging in’ new innovative applications we’ll cover the benefits of each approach, and the questions you should be asking before you get started. October 21 at 15:55 BST.

For ecommerce businesses looking to grow their business internationally, we have a line-up of retail experts you won’t want to miss:

Exclusive keynote and live Q&A from Chairman, and Dragon from BBC’s Dragons’ Den

Opening our event, Theo Paphitis will be diving into the opportunities for businesses looking to break into new markets and how technology can be used to build a strategy for success. October 20 at 13:00 BST.





Opening our event, Theo Paphitis will be diving into the opportunities for businesses looking to break into new markets and how technology can be used to build a strategy for success. Fireside chat with the "Queen of Shops", retail marketing guru Mary Portas

Join Retail Week executive editor Luke Tugby in conversation with Mary Portas as they take a look at the key opportunities and buying trends for ecommerce businesses selling into and across Europe. October 20 at 14:30 BST.





Join Retail Week executive editor Luke Tugby in conversation with Mary Portas as they take a look at the key opportunities and buying trends for ecommerce businesses selling into and across Europe. Panel discussion with the Founder and Editor-In-Chief at InternetRetailing

In this session we will discuss some of the strategies, requirements and constraints when expanding internationally. We have assembled a panel of experts to help bring you practical tips and guidance when moving into new markets. October 20 at 15:05 BST.

We will also be bringing you virtual briefings from global experts from leading companies, ERPs, marketplaces, tax authorities and policy makers including: the Financial Times, Oracle NetSuite, SAP, Electrolux, Green & Blacks, Ridestore and many more.

See our full agenda, speaker line-up and register free for Avalara Virtual Inspire 2021 now.