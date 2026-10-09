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Oct 9, 2026

Tax automation that pays for itself: Avalara product updates for September

Kunal Arora

Avalara Product Pulse: What’s new at Avalara

Avalara Product Pulse is our regular update on how we’re evolving tax and compliance to help businesses move faster, reduce complexity, and stay ahead of change.

Managing compliance across different platforms, jurisdictions, and growth stages brings unique operational challenges. Whether you’re proving the financial impact of automation to leadership or keeping up with changing regulatory mandates, generic tools just don’t cut it.

In September, Avalara introduced updates designed to help you tackle those challenges with confidence. From commissioned research quantifying the ROI of compliance automation to smoother filing workflows across your everyday tools, these updates put more precision and control in your hands.

Quantifying tax automation: Forrester study highlights 322% ROI with Avalara

For finance leaders, every technology investment must demonstrate clear capital efficiency and tangible business outcomes. In The Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara, a 2026 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, researchers evaluated the financial and operational impact of modernizing indirect tax compliance across the enterprise.

Based on interviews with decision-makers managing multi-jurisdiction compliance, the study used a composite organization to reveal how automating tax processes turns a complex regulatory obligation into an operational advantage.

 

Key findings for finance and operations leaders:

  • Rapid capital payback: Achieved a 322% ROI and $881,000 net present value (NPV) over three years, fully recovering initial software investments in under six months.
  • Frictionless expansion: Scaled into new jurisdictions while avoiding $317,000 in third-party consulting fees and additional headcount.
  • 95% efficiency in return filing: Eliminated 570 hours of manual tax return preparation each year with Avalara Managed Returns, driving $93,000 in labor savings.
  • Risk reduction in exemption management: Reduced exemption certificate processing errors and manual review time by 95% with Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, delivering $203,000 in labor savings.

Whether you are preparing a business case for leadership or modernizing your financial tech stack, this study provides data on the returns of enterprise tax automation.

 

Download the 2026 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study

 

*Based on the results of a composite organization (a global B2B2C business with 2,000 employees and $300M in annual revenue) in a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, 2026. Results may vary.

Additional platform updates

Beyond our featured study, Avalara introduced several platform updates across e-commerce integrations, in-app compliance alerts, global VAT expansion, and master data validation.

 

CapabilityWhat’s new
Avi Chrome Extension for Salesforce B2B & D2C CommerceGet real-time, in-browser setup guidance when configuring the Salesforce B2B & D2C Commerce Lightning connector. Avi recognizes your exact configuration step, answers questions in a side panel, and catches errors as they happen with in-context validation checks.
Avalara for Salesforce B2C Commerce Storefront NextAvalara is now Salesforce’s official ISV launch partner on B2C Commerce Storefront Next, with tax automation deployed via background setup from the Salesforce App Catalog. As the first native tax compliance partner on this framework, it’s a free install for existing AvaTax customers — no coding, no new purchase, and no mandate for SFRA merchants to migrate.
Economic nexus notifications for NetSuite SuiteTaxTrack economic nexus thresholds directly within NetSuite SuiteTax. In-app alerts on the SPA Compliance Dashboard notify you when economic nexus thresholds are approached or exceeded across jurisdictions, enabling one-click nexus setup.
Automatic tax handling for Shopify Collective drop-shippingAvalara Tax Compliance now auto-recognizes Shopify Collective supplier orders and records them as tax-free, eliminating inflated tax, clean-up, and support tickets for drop-ship suppliers. Suppliers registered for SST must continue using verified resale certificates.
Avalara VAT Reporting expands to Indonesia and TaiwanAvalara VAT Reporting now supports automated monthly VAT and digital services tax (DST) filing across Indonesia and Taiwan.
Expanded tax number validation to Australia in AvaTaxAvaTax now supports automated tax and business number validation in Australia alongside EU VAT (VIES) validation. Validate registration numbers individually or via bulk import to improve customer master data and reduce billing errors.

Take the next step toward smarter compliance

From independent proof of financial ROI to automated tax controls inside your everyday platforms, September brings together the business case and the tools to back it up. We remain committed to helping your team minimize manual effort, reduce compliance risk, and focus on growth.

 

Stay tuned for the next edition of Avalara Product Pulse.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you’ll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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