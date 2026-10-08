If your business buys from an out-of-state vendor, or one that isn’t registered to collect sales tax where you operate, the tax obligation doesn’t go away. It shifts to you. That’s consumer use tax, and it’s the kind of thing that hides in plain sight until a state audit brings it up.

Most growing businesses handle consumer use tax the hard way: someone in accounts payable reviews vendor bills, makes a guess at whether use tax applies, and manually creates a journal entry when it does. This process is slow, easy to get wrong, and rarely gets caught until it’s already a problem.

Avalara is changing this directly inside QuickBooks Online.