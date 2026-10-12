Texas Comptroller to end sales tax on medical information services

Within a month of assuming the role of Texas Comptroller on August 1,
2026, Don Huffines invited physicians and other businesses to discuss
the sales tax on data processing and information services. Those in the
medical field reported being charged sales tax to access their patients’
electronic medical records.
“The previous comptroller treated certain medical records storage and
related services as taxable data processing based on the statutory
definition of “data processing service” in Tax Code § 151.0035, which
includes ‘word processing, data entry, data retrieval, data search,
information compilation, payroll and business accounting data
production, and other computerized data and information storage or
manipulation,’” explains Argi O’Leary, Principal, Advocacy Practice at
Ryan, LLC. “Electronic medical records storage and related services
could reasonably fall within one or more of the statutory examples of
taxable data processing services, and the comptroller's position that
those services were taxable was based on its interpretation of the
statute.”
Huffines interprets the statute differently. In Executive
Order DH-2026-02 (October 6, 2026), he directed the comptroller’s
office to propose an amendment to Rule 3.342 so that the following
services would no longer be taxed as information services or data
processing services:
- Electronic health record (EHR) systems
- Electronic medical record (EMR) systems
- Patient portals
- Other healthcare technology systems used to maintain, access, or
share medical records
Huffines previously ordered proposed amendments to eliminate
the data processing sales tax on marketplace and platform fees; they
can be found in the Texas
Register. He plans to continue reviewing tax rules related to data
processing services and information services and may propose additional
changes to reduce the tax burden on businesses.
Tax experts tend to support the new comptroller’s stance.
“We're pleased to see Comptroller Huffines taking a proactive
approach to tax administration by engaging with taxpayers, soliciting
stakeholder feedback, and providing much-needed clarity on complex and
frequently disputed tax issues,” says O’Leary.
“Good tax policy avoids taxing the same transaction twice” observes
David Lingerfelt, Senior Director of Indirect Tax at Avalara. “The 2025
amendment to the Texas rule blurred that line by layering a data
processing tax on top of commissions that were already baked into the
taxable sales price. The comptroller’s proposed fix gets Texas back on
solid ground.”