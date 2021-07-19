As entrepreneurial watchers of The Grand Canyon State already know, Arizona is in a state of flux. The population is booming, the economy is expanding, and the state's business license requirements are changing to meet new demands.

Where they end up in the long run is anybody's guess, but in the short run, it's crucial for business owners to closely track the business license laws and regulations as they evolve.

One of the most conspicuous examples of change in the regiment of Arizona business licenses and permits happens at the city level and concerns the TPT, otherwise known as the Transaction Privilege Tax. (This tax differs from a traditional sales tax since it is imposed upon the seller of goods rather than the buyer.) The TPT is always levied by the state, but local TPTs can complicate the picture.

Many cities in Arizona impose this tax in addition to standard business licenses upon all businesses that operate within their jurisdiction. It's nearly impossible to say how many since cities are constantly adopting it while others abandon it in a never-ending game of Arizona business license roulette.

But the TPT doesn't just vary by city. It also varies by business activity. If you operate multiple locations in Arizona and each one conducts more than one taxable business activity, the Arizona business license complications will add up. Moreover, this is on top of local business licenses, which are very common in Arizona.