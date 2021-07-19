To legally operate a business in Delaware, you need more than a mere business license. There is also a Secretary of State Registration issued by a separate office. In most cases, you need both. But that’s not all, because even a basic business license (at the Delaware state level) requires “endorsements" in order to be valid for your industry. The situation can often get even more complicated from there.

At the city level, a number of industries are heavily regulated. Online home rentals are a good example since Delaware has such a long coastline that is attractive to vacationers.

Consequently, Delaware cities often require renters to obtain special business licenses before they place a home on Airbnb or the like. And that’s just the beginning. It’s important to get your business license research started early.