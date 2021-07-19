What should I know about business licenses in Delaware?
To legally operate a business in Delaware, you need more than a mere business license. There is also a Secretary of State Registration issued by a separate office. In most cases, you need both. But that’s not all, because even a basic business license (at the Delaware state level) requires “endorsements" in order to be valid for your industry. The situation can often get even more complicated from there.
At the city level, a number of industries are heavily regulated. Online home rentals are a good example since Delaware has such a long coastline that is attractive to vacationers.
Consequently, Delaware cities often require renters to obtain special business licenses before they place a home on Airbnb or the like. And that’s just the beginning. It’s important to get your business license research started early.
How many business licenses do you need?
The number of business licenses you need in Delaware depends on a number of unique factors.
These factors include...
- Within which city/county will you operate your business?
- What business activities will you be conducting?
- How heavily regulated is your industry? Etc.
To put it in perspective, we ran the following queries through our own business license research tool. Here are some authentic results:
This may include a state-specific Delaware nursery-plant dealer license. There is a Nursery Industry License Application associated with this license.
This may include a state-specific Delaware swimming pool license. It depends on the details, but a gym owner may need to submit an Application for a Public Pool Operating Permit in order to obtain this license.
This may include a state-specific Delaware funeral home establishment license. There is both an Application for Funeral Director Licensure and an Application for Funeral Establishment Permit associated with this license.
Common Delaware business license questions
Interested in opening a business in the First State? It’s important to know about how business licenses work in the state of Delaware. We put together some of the most common business license questions to help you open your Delaware business.
Yes, Delaware requires a business license for anyone conducting business in the state. This business license is in addition to any other licenses or permits your company might need.
The annual fee for a business license in Delaware can vary depending on your business and the location. Usually, the fee is $75 for your first business location, but keep in mind you will need a new license for each separate business.
You must go online and visit the Delaware government website or complete the state Combined Registration Application. That’s just for the state license.
You’ll need to check with any counties or cities where you’re doing business to see if they require any additional licenses. We can help with determining the business licenses you need.
Licensing information for Delaware cities
