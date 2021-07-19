Home to over 6,000,000 people (and one assumes that not all of them are auto racing and basketball fans), Indiana has always been a great place to open a business, and that will likely be true for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, The Hoosier State makes some aspects of acquiring business licenses difficult and that may not change in the foreseeable future either.

Regulated business licenses – ranging from child care licenses and food establishment permits to pawn broker licenses and environmental permits – are especially challenging because they are largely decentralized among the many counties and cities within the state. This creates a great deal of confusion among new business owners and some have subsequently discovered that they are in violation of the law and now vulnerable to forced closure, fines, and other penalties.

For example, a nationwide home installation company needed to obtain a contracting license to operate legally in Indiana. Whereas many states would simply require a single business license to be maintained at the state level, our filing and renewal department needed to obtain a separate contracting license in every single Indiana jurisdiction on their behalf. There is no getting around those requirements – even for experienced business license professionals.