Michigan is home to 870,000 small businesses (which make up nearly 100% of total businesses within the state) and growing. It’s a diverse state with many of these businesses owned by minorities. It may be the right time to expand your operations into Michigan, but only if you can navigate the complex requirements for obtaining your business licenses.

Similar to neighboring Indiana, regulated business licenses are decentralized in Michigan. That means a new business owner – or a true business license professional – can’t simply obtain a regulated business license at the state level and expect to be covered wherever they do business within the state.

It’s frequently necessary to obtain (and renew) separate business licenses in more than one county. That creates a headache for anybody crossing county lines to provide services and may cause delays as you seek to roll out goods to new customers and expand the geographic reach of your services. The good news is that business license experts with Michigan-specific experience exist and are ready to assist.